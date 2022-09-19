Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.45.

Bill.com Price Performance

Bill.com stock opened at $149.16 on Thursday. Bill.com has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $348.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $74,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 24,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total value of $3,489,446.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,290 shares of company stock worth $28,739,974. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bill.com by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in Bill.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

