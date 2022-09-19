BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BIO-key International Price Performance

BIO-key International stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.68. 56 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,548. BIO-key International has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 94.27%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

