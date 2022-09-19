Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Down 17.0% in August

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 338,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Biofrontera

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Biofrontera in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Biofrontera in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 259,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Biofrontera alerts:

Biofrontera Trading Down 4.6 %

BFRI traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $14.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera ( NASDAQ:BFRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Biofrontera had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 482.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biofrontera will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, which is a prescription drug approved for use in combination with the company's licensor's medical device; and the RhodoLED lamp series for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

Featured Stories

