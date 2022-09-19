Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW) Short Interest Down 15.2% in August

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biotech Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 567,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of Biotech Acquisition stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,418. Biotech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06.

