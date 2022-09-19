Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BIR. Raymond James upped their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.63.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

Shares of BIR stock remained flat at C$11.13 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 921,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,760. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 5.28. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$5.42 and a 12 month high of C$12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.