Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.27

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.27 and last traded at C$6.40, with a volume of 16472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Bird Construction Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$342.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.96.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

Bird Construction Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

