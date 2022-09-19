Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $54.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 76.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.