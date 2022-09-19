Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Tops $940.01 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $940.01 million and approximately $59.83 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $49.02 or 0.00254788 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,241.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00579474 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00049487 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Diamond Launch (DLC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,174,502 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is nchain.com/en.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) emerged following a hard fork of the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) blockchain in 2018, which had in turn forked from the BTC blockchain a year earlier.The goal of Bitcoin SV is to fulfill the original vision of the Bitcoin protocol and design as described in Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper, early Bitcoin client software and known Satoshi writings. BSV aims to offer scalability and stability in line with the original description of Bitcoin as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system, as well as deliver a distributed data network that can support enterprise-level advanced blockchain applications.To this end, it has removed artificial block size limits and re-enabled Script commands and other technical capabilities which had been historically disabled or restricted by the protocol developers of the BTC blockchain. This allows the network to process tens of thousands of transactions per second while maintaining extremely low transaction fees for micropayments, in addition to offering advanced capabilities such as tokens, smart contracts, computation and other data use cases.The BSV network is unique in its capacity for unbounded on-chain scaling while also being more aligned with the original design of Bitcoin than any other blockchain.Alternative website: https://www.bitcoinsv.io/”

