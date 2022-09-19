Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Tops $940.01 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $940.01 million and approximately $59.83 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 10.1% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $49.02 or 0.00254788 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,241.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00579474 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00049487 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.
- Diamond Launch (DLC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005327 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009049 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,174,502 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is nchain.com/en.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
