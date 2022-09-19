BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) EVP Scott Kessler Sells 13,359 Shares

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Kessler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,728,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,567. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.11.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 145.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,785 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 323.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,719,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,206 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.9% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,702,000 after purchasing an additional 774,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 141.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,247,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after purchasing an additional 731,299 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.