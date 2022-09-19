Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Black Spade Acquisition Price Performance

Black Spade Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 29,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,085. Black Spade Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.39 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Spade Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Black Spade Acquisition stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 60,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Black Spade Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Spade Acquisition Company Profile

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

