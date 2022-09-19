Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,168,405.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,303,378.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.92. The stock had a trading volume of 315,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.37%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

