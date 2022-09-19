BlackCoin Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 19th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $799,178.68 and $148.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00028341 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,614,215 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.co.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average.”

