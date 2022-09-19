Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Short Interest Down 15.0% in August

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 15th total of 4,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:BLDE traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $4.47. The stock had a trading volume of 32,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,679. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Insider Activity at Blade Air Mobility

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $808,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,076.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blade Air Mobility news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total value of $808,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,076.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amir Cohen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,903.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,777. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

About Blade Air Mobility

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.