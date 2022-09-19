Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,800 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the August 15th total of 703,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLBD shares. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Blue Bird to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Blue Bird from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Blue Bird to $13.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Blue Bird Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of BLBD stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,835. The stock has a market cap of $316.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.43. Blue Bird has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69.

Institutional Trading of Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 132.71% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blue Bird will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 14.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Blue Bird during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Blue Bird by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Stories

