Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC) Short Interest Update

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 413,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 151,262 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 857.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 334,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 299,954 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $5,322,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 3.2% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 480,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BOAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 62,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,010. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

