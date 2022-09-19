Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,103 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 32,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,875. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $44.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $35.72.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.