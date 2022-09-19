Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD) Short Interest Update

Boxed, Inc. (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Boxed Stock Performance
Shares of BOXD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.03. 1,223,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512,248. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49. Boxed has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $17.05.
Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.67 million during the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on BOXD shares. Citigroup lowered Boxed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Boxed to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boxed from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th.
About Boxed
Boxed, Inc operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers.
