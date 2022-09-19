BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,600 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the August 15th total of 348,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

BPT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.10. 641,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,580. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.74.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.405 per share. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 37.22%. This is a boost from BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPT. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 536,900.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 268,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 268,450 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the second quarter worth $1,024,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $627,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 239.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares in the last quarter.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

