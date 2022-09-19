Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.60. 696,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,182,074. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $52.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.