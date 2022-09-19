Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,835 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,127 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,458 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,922,299. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

