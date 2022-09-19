Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,660,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 342,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,339,000 after buying an additional 125,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 6,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.90. The company had a trading volume of 366,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,133,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 71.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,951 shares of company stock worth $14,911,456 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.