Brokerages Set ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Target Price at $62.43

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

CCXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink downgraded ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Insider Transactions at ChemoCentryx

In other news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,803.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,601.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,803.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,601.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 7,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $379,864.08. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 87,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,184.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,838. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

CCXI opened at $51.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -27.28 and a beta of 1.25. ChemoCentryx has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.