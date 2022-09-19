Brokerages Set Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Target Price at $85.88

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.75.

KGSPY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kingspan Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €70.00 ($71.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kingspan Group from €55.00 ($56.12) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kingspan Group from €99.00 ($101.02) to €66.00 ($67.35) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kingspan Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

KGSPY stock opened at $58.42 on Monday. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $126.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

