Brokerages Set Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT at $89.25

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.25.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 71.00 to 70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance
OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $6.35 on Monday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.
Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.