Brokerages Set Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) PT at $89.25

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 71.00 to 70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:NHYDY opened at $6.35 on Monday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 8.49%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.86%.

(Get Rating)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.