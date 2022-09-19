Brokerages Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) PT at $48.47

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.47.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,868,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,458,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,868,905.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,753 shares of company stock valued at $12,551,801 in the last three months. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunrun by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,009 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 2,235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Sunrun by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $37.10 on Monday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

