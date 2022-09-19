Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Short Interest Up 11.1% in August

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 23,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 274,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 288,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 89.7% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Price Performance

Shares of BAMR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,225. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $64.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.27.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

