Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable Partners makes up 3.9% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,466.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,134,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,850 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,243,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 72,348 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 776,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,361,000 after buying an additional 1,701,251 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

NYSE BEP traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,484. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -246.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Featured Articles

