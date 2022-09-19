Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) were up 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.99 and last traded at $57.64. Approximately 28,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,581,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Builders FirstSource from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.81.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 16.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 17.7% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,101,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

