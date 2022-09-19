Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Update

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,700 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the August 15th total of 638,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 157,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Dawson James lowered their price target on Byrna Technologies from $12.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Byrna Technologies Price Performance

Byrna Technologies stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.03. 1,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,997. Byrna Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $134.09 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48.

Insider Transactions at Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies ( NASDAQ:BYRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,476.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bryan Ganz purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,476.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Wager purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 775.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 548,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 485,809 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 172,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

