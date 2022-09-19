C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 381,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,665 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises approximately 3.1% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $38,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.10. 20,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.73.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 53.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,407,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $365,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 1,583 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $174,351.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,022,604.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,887,292. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

See Also

