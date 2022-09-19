Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

CPE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.79. 54,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $66.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 102.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

