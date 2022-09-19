Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Down 14.7% in August

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 158,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 692,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Calyxt Stock Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 326,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,723. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 197.26% and a negative net margin of 229.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calyxt

About Calyxt

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calyxt stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Calyxt, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLXT Get Rating ) by 2,715.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 504,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Calyxt worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.

