Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Down 14.7% in August

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,600 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the August 15th total of 158,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 692,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Calyxt Stock Down 9.2 %
NASDAQ CLXT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 326,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,723. Calyxt has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a market cap of $9.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.
Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 197.26% and a negative net margin of 229.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calyxt will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Calyxt, Inc, a synthetic biology company, engages in delivering plant-based solutions primarily to the agriculture end market in the United States. The company is involved in the development of improved digestibility alfalfa; hemp; and wheat with a higher fiber content. It has a commercialization agreement with S&W Seed Company for the exclusive license of an improved quality alfalfa seed in the United States and internationally.
