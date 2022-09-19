Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust makes up approximately 5.4% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $21,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $542,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust stock traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,089. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.07.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

