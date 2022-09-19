Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target to C$5.00

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

BLN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

