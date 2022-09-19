Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kitwave Group (LON:KITW)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Kitwave Group (LON:KITW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 345 ($4.17) price objective on the stock.

Kitwave Group Stock Down 1.6 %

KITW stock opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.84) on Friday. Kitwave Group has a 52-week low of GBX 129.50 ($1.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 194 ($2.34). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 172.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.75 million and a PE ratio of 1,173.08.

Get Kitwave Group alerts:

Kitwave Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Kitwave Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

About Kitwave Group

Kitwave Group plc engages in the wholesale business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Ambient, Frozen & Chilled, and Foodservice. The Ambient division supplies confectionery, soft drinks, crisps and snacks, and tobacco. This division serves independent convenience stores, vending operators, national retailers, and other UK wholesalers through a network of 6 depots.

