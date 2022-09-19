Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 73.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $36,542,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $50,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.78%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

