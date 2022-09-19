Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) Shares Down 10.5%

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Rating) traded down 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$272.10 and last traded at C$272.10. 268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$303.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$273.00 to C$258.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th.

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$281.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$332.35.

Canadian Tire Dividend Announcement

Canadian Tire ( TSE:CTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$3.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.56 by C($0.45). The company had revenue of C$4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.02 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.625 per share. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Canadian Tire’s payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Further Reading

