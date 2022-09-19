Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL) Short Interest Update

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNGL remained flat at $10.09 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,163. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Trading of Canna-Global Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNGL. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. RPO LLC lifted its position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 386,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 270,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 1,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 353,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 326,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 949,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 173,344 shares during the last quarter.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

