Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Short Interest Up 13.1% in August

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,810,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 18,400,000 shares. Currently, 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CANO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

Cano Health Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CANO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,709,140. Cano Health has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $15.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $689.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

