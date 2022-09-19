Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Capstone Green Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGRN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 212.90%. The business had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capstone Green Energy

About Capstone Green Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 165,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 55,444 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 53,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Capstone Green Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

