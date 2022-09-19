Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Capstone Green Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ CGRN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71.
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 212.90%. The business had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capstone Green Energy
About Capstone Green Energy
Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbines, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration combined heat and power (CHP), integrated CHP, and combined cooling, heat, and power, as well as renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.
