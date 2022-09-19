CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $21.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.56.
A number of research firms have commented on CTRE. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
CareTrust REIT Price Performance
CTRE opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.29 and a beta of 1.10. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of CareTrust REIT
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 177,319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 254,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after buying an additional 1,022,938 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CareTrust REIT Company Profile
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
Further Reading
