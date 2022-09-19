CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Receives $21.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRE. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CTRE opened at $20.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.29 and a beta of 1.10. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of CareTrust REIT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,571.43%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 177,319 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 254,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after buying an additional 1,022,938 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.