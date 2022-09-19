Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Short Interest Up 20.9% in August

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 964,300 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 797,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:CSL traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $296.62. 484,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,097. The company has a fifty day moving average of $291.82 and a 200 day moving average of $262.64. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,456 shares of company stock worth $18,458,337 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.00.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

