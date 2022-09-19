Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,450 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,914 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $28.97. 790,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,629,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The stock has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $40.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.