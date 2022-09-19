Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Buys 576 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Starbucks by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.41. 188,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,347,962. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.35. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

