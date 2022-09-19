Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,176 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,811,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after buying an additional 315,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $144.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,636. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.94 and a 200 day moving average of $152.47. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

