Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Lowered by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,524,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,043,000 after acquiring an additional 439,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $789,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.0 %

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.45. 128,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,810,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. Analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.