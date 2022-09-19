Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells $263,920.86 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $263,920.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,547.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRX opened at $13.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.31. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $17.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,086 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,392.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 915,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 878,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,437,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,117,000 after purchasing an additional 819,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,910,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 807,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 192.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after acquiring an additional 678,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

