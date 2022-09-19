CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Short Interest Update

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 393,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAT. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 257.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 49,962 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 19,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 44,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 34,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

CBAK Energy Technology stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. The company had a trading volume of 650 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,293. CBAK Energy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The company has a market cap of $119.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

