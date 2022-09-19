C&C Group (LON:CCR) Price Target Cut to GBX 230

C&C Group (LON:CCR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of C&C Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Shares of LON CCR opened at GBX 160.40 ($1.94) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 182.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.75. C&C Group has a 1-year low of GBX 156 ($1.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 269.60 ($3.26). The company has a market cap of £630.19 million and a PE ratio of 2,005.00.

In other C&C Group news, insider Ralph Findlay bought 12,721 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £24,805.95 ($29,973.36). Also, insider Patrick McMahon bought 5,000 shares of C&C Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.32) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,599.81). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,464,729.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

