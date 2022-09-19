C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 230 at Barclays

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

C&C Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of C&C Group stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. C&C Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.

Get C&C Group alerts:

About C&C Group

(Get Rating)

Read More

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.