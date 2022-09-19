C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 230 at Barclays

C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CCGGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
C&C Group Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of C&C Group stock opened at $9.98 on Thursday. C&C Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98.
About C&C Group
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&C Group (CCGGY)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.